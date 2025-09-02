SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of a murder in Scituate two weeks ago is set to face a judge Tuesday.

Investigators said neighbors at an apartment complex in the town helped 42-year-old Christopher Caron load a heavy blanket into his car. According to police, that blanket contained the body of 27-year-old Declan Perry of Maine.

The car was left outside South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Police said Caron told hospital staff there was a body in the parking lot before running away.

Neighbors recognized the car on the news and contacted police; Caron later turned himself in.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)