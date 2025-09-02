SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - The man accused of a murder in Scituate two weeks ago is set to face a judge Tuesday.

Investigators said neighbors at an apartment complex in the town helped 42-year-old Christopher Caron load a heavy blanket into his car. According to police, that blanket contained the body of 27-year-old Declan Perry of Maine.

The car was left outside South Shore Hospital in Weymouth.

Police said Caron told hospital staff there was a body in the parking lot before running away.

Neighbors recognized the car on the news and contacted police; Caron later turned himself in.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox