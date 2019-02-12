Man accused of secretly videotaping woman in shower at Cape Cod resort

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A front desk worker at a resort hotel on Cape Cod is facing criminal charges after police say he set up a hidden camera in the women’s shower of a workout area and recorded an unclothed guest as she showered.

Detectives investigating a report of a hidden surveillance camera found Friday at the resort on South Shore Drive spoke with a woman who said she observed a blinking blue light in a small hole in one of the drop-ceiling tiles, located in the corner of the shower, according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

When the woman attempted to remove the tile, a camera is said to have fallen out, prompting her to notify hotel staff and the police.

Anthony Mendes, 25, allegedly overheard a conversation about the woman’s discovery while he was working at the front desk, went down to where the victim and her boyfriend were, took the camera from the victim, and the three then proceeded to the hotel lobby to wait for police to arrive.

After reviewing surveillance video in the hotel, officials said detectives spotted Mendes enter the workout area, go into the women’s bathroom, and close the door behind him. He was apparently seen reemerging from the bathroom about 20 minutes later to survey the area before slipping back inside.

Mendes reportedly failed to show up to work on Saturday, prompting detectives to search residences associated with him. He was later stopped on Old Townhouse Road and taken into custody.

As Mendes was being booked, officials said he admitted to his involvement in the crime.

Mendes, who has 27 prior convictions, was arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court on charges including misleading to obstruct justice by tampering with evidence, secret video recording, and electronic surveillance of partial nudity.

He was released on $1,000 bail and has since been fired by the resort.

Police did not release the name of the hotel.

