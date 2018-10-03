Man accused of securities fraud over tiny home investments

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man is accused of fraudulently soliciting money from investors for the construction and selling of so-called tiny homes.

The state Bureau of Securities Regulation has filed a fraud action against Jeffrey Lucero, of Manchester. Officials say he sold or offered to sell unregistered securities and defrauded investors by squandering their money, failing to disclose his poor financial condition and telling at least one investor he would match funds.

The securities bureau said Lucero operated under a variety of business names, including Granite State Tiny Homes, Off The Grid Lifestyles and Innovative Mobile Solutions.

The bureau is seeking $80,000 to cover restitution, penalties and its costs. Lucero has 30 days to request a hearing. A phone listing could not be found for him Wednesday.