Man accused of selling fentanyl at treatment center on Cape Cod

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after authorities say they busted him early Friday selling fentanyl outside Cape Cod Treatment Center in South Yarmouth.

Richard Cincotta, 64, was arrested around 5 a.m. for allegedly dealing the deadly drug in the center’s parking lot at 34A Workshop Road.

Police say officers witnessed a drug transaction and then encountered the buyer outside a grocery store across the street as he was in the process of shooting up the drug.

The man admitted to the purchase and told officers that he buys drugs in the center’s parking lot every other morning, uses them, then returns for treatment, according to police.

Officers later confronted Cincotta in the parking lot and reportedly “seized several packets of fentanyl.” Police say a search Cincotta’s Main Street home yielded additional drugs and $2,000 in cash.

Cincotta is charged with possessing and distributing fentanyl. He was due to appear Friday in Barnstable District Court.

