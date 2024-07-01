BOSTON (WHDH) - The Everett man accused of setting fire to a restaurant in Mission Hill was sent by a judge Monday to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Prasiddha Baruwal, 23, was arrested Saturday and charged with arson of a commercial building, breaking and entering during the nighttime to commit a felony, and willful malicious destruction of property, according to Boston police.

He was arrested in connection with an early-morning blaze at the Squealing Pig restaurant on Smith Street Wednesday.

Police said cell phone video shows Baruwal, a former employee of the restaurant, inside the Squealing Pig as it was burning.

In court Monday, Baruwal was evaluated by a doctor, who found he did not really understand the criminal justice system and the severity of the charges. The doctor determined Baruwal needed a further mental health evaluation.

Baruwal was not arraigned on arson charges Monday, and instead was sent to the psychiatric hospital for 20 days.

“We have a defendant who has made some delusional and odd — I think those are the two words that I wrote — and there’s a need for further evaluation,” Judge David Weingarten said at Roxbury District Court.

He is slated to return to court on July 19 to be arraigned.

