(WHDH) — A man is facing criminal charges after police say he set fire to a Jesus Christ statue and torched two homes.

James Lee Harris, 25, of Beverly Hills, Florida, was arrested Sunday morning on felony arson charges, according to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire crews responding to a reported brush fire at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Beverly Hills spoke with a witness who stated that they saw a man pour liquid out of a gasoline can around a statue of Jesus Christ and set it on fire, the sheriff’s office said.

During a preliminary investigation, the sheriff’s office says it responded to reports of two nearby structure fires, including a vacant home that was doused in gas and set ablaze. The owner of another home reported that his fence was set on fire and that his door and windows were soaked in gas.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video in the area and identified Harris as the suspected arsonist.

Harris was taken into custody hours after the fires were extinguished.

He is being held on $36,000 bond.

An investigation remains ongoing.

