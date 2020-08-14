Man accused of setting Providence police cruiser on fire arraigned in court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A Providence man accused of setting a police cruiser on fire during a June protest in the city over police brutality was arrested and arraigned on Friday, officials said.

Luis Joel Sierra, 34, appeared before a judge in federal court for arson of a police cruiser after an arrest at his home earlier in the day, authorities said.

Prosecutors allege that Sierra allegedly set a police cruiser on fire by leaning inside of it and igniting a fire with fluid and a lighter, court documents said. The cruiser was quickly engulfed in flames and destroyed.

Video surveillance cameras, cell phone videos and posts on social media helped the FBI narrow down Sierra as a suspect, court documents said.

Prosecutors also alleged that Sierra admitted to setting the cruiser on fire and viewed video of him in the act from his Snapchat account.

If found guilty, Sierra could face five to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

