Man accused of several rapes from 2 decades ago faces judge

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who is accused of several raped from two decades ago faced a judge on Friday.

Prosecutors say Ivan Keither, 61, tied up and raped four women in Taunton, Easton, West Bridgewater, and Quincy in the ’90s.

Keith left the state in 2003 after he failed to appear in court for another case.

Police arrested Keith in Maine over the summer.

He was ordered held without bail.

