MERRIMAC, MASS. (WHDH) - A Merrimac man is set to face a judge after police say he forced his way into a home in the town and sexually assaulted an elderly woman earlier this month.

William S. Raia, 50, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Newburyport District Court on four counts of aggravated rape, kidnapping, home invasion, strangulation, and assault and battery causing bodily injury on an elderly person, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a report of a person in distress in the area of Hillside Avenue around 11 p.m. on July 3 spoke with a woman who told police that she was awakened by a man in her bedroom armed with a knife, officials said.

The woman added that the suspect threatened her with the knife and raped her. At some point, she was able to flee the scene to a nearby home, where she called 911.

She was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment following the incident.

Raia was taken into custody on Monday.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)