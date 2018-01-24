Man accused of sexually assaulting girl, 13, inside New Hampshire Walmart

HOOKSETT, NH (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after authorities say he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl inside a Hooksett Walmart last week.

Officers responded on Jan. 17 around 6:45 p.m. to the store on Commerce Drive for a report of a man who had sexually assaulted a girl.

Arthur Vigeant, 21, of Concord, was arrested in the parking lot after witnesses and employees provided officers with his description, according to police.

Investigators say Vigeant stole merchandise from the store around 3:20 p.m. before returning around 6:30 p.m., at which point he allegedly approached the victim and grabbed her buttocks.

Vigeant admitted to grabbing the buttocks of the juvenile and taking merchandise from the store, according to police.

He was taken into protective custody before being brought to the Elliot Hospital for further evaluation because police say he appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

Vigeant was arrested on Wednesday after a warrant was issued for the crimes of sexual assault, simple assault and willful concealment.

Vigeant was arraigned and set free on $5,000 bail.

