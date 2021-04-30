Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in NH cemetery

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman at knifepoint in a New Hampshire cemetery on Thursday.

Amuri Diole, 27, of Manchester, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Hillsborough Superior Court on charges including three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of felony criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a sexual assault at the Valley Cemetery around 5 p.m. spoke with a woman who said she had been sexually assaulted by a man who was still in the area, police said.

Diole allegedly held the victim against her will for two hours and threatened her with a knife as he sexually assaulted her.

The victim was taken to Catholic Medical Center for treatment.

Diole was taken into custody at the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)