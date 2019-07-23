Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at Northeastern held without bail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A homeless Boston man accused of sexually assaulting a woman at Northeastern University was ordered held without bail Tuesday on charges of assault with intent to rape, kidnapping, open and gross lewdness, and assault and battery charges, officials said.

Kennedy Colson, 29, who provided the address of a Boston homeless shelter, was arraigned in Roxbury Municipal Court on charges stemming from a July 18 attack at the Boston university, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

He was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing on Friday.

Colson was also arraigned Monday in West Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of open and gross lewdness and failure to register as a sex offender after he allegedly exposed himself to a woman on an Orange Line train in the area of the MBTA’s Forest Hills station on Thursday.

