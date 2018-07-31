FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The 21-year-old man accused of shooting two police officers in Falmouth is expected to be arraigned from his hospital bed Tuesday.

Malik Koval allegedly shot officers Donald DeMiranda and Ryan Moore, who were responding to a report of a person breaking glass in the road on Ashley Drive, Friday around 5:30 p.m.

DeMirana was shot in the chest and shoulder, while a bullet grazed Moore’s neck, Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe. They are expected to be OK.

Police returned fire and shot Koval four times, according to O’Keefe.

Koval’s arraignment is set to take place at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he is under police supervision.

Koval’s mother and brother are also facing charges after police say they interfered during the incident.

The attorney representing the two family members say they didn’t mean to do anything wrong.

