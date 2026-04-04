RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of shooting a police officer in Raymond, New Hampshire on Saturday afternoon is dead after a shootout with police, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man shooting at his family members on Ham Road around 1:30 p.m. located Matthew J. Masse, 38, of Raymond, who allegedly opened fire on them and wounded one of the officers, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police say Masse, who was wanted in connection with a fire at his family’s home Thursday, ran from the scene with a long gun.

Following a search that necessitated issuing a shelter-in-place order for the safety of nearby residents, officers made contact with Mr. Masse at a wooded area around 10 p.m., where they attempted to take him into custody. There was an exchange of gunfire between Mr. Masse with his rifle and the officers. Following that exchange, Mr. Masse was found dead by officers when they approached his location.

An autopsy is scheduled for early this week to determine Masse’s cause and manner of death.

The Nottingham Police Department officer who was struck and wounded is currently being treated for his injuries, and no other law enforcement officers or private citizens were physically injured during the incidents. There is no further threat to the public at this time.

The names of the officers involved in the exchange of gunfire with Masse are being withheld pending the conclusion of formal interviews.

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