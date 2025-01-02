BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 34-year-old man accused of shooting a high-powered airgun at tree workers in Marstons Mills this week appeared in court Thursday.

Kyle Stacey, of Marstons Mills, wore handcuffs as he faced a judge. His lawyer asked for the hearing to be pushed to Monday.

Stacey is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and vandalism.

Police said a search of Stacey’s home revealed several more airguns.

Officers were called after a bullet hole was found in the window of a home Tuesday morning. Shortly after, officers received another call saying someone was shooting at tree workers in the area.

Stacey is expected to appear in court again next week. He is being held without bail.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)