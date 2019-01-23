Man accused of shooting at car with child passenger arrested in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in Somerville was arrested in Boston on Wednesday, state police said.

Troopers responding to a report of shots fired stopped the suspect vehicle in the area of Savin Hill Avenue in Dorchester and took a suspect into custody.

William Freeman-Benjamin, 27, of Leominster, was arrested without incident, Massachusetts State Police say.

Freeman-Benjamin was wanted by Somerville Police for allegedly firing a round at a domestic partner around 12 p.m. while both were in different cars near the Autozone on McGrath Highway and Washington Street.

“I think it was happenstance that she ran into him,” Somerville Police Chief David Fallon said. “She tried to evade him, he followed, we believe, and then fired a firearm into her direction, into her car.”

Police say the victim had a child in the car with her.

She managed to flag down a police officer and tell them what had happened.

Somerville Police then put out a bulletin to other departments so they could be on the lookout for the suspect’s car.

