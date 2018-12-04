Man accused of shooting at nephew’s car ordered held

WATERFORD, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man accused of shooting at his nephew twice on a state road has been ordered held without bail.

Fifty-seven-year-old Ricky Powers pleaded not guilty to multiple charges, including a charge of attempted murder. Powers is accused of following his nephew Randy Bedard as Bedard drove along Route 18 in Waterford Sunday afternoon.

The Caledonian-Record reports police say Powers twice pulled over and fired a rifle at Bedard’s vehicle during the pursuit.

Bedard says he has no idea what prompted the shooting, as he hasn’t spoken with his uncle for three or four years.

However, Bedard says he isn’t surprised his uncle turned to violence and says “I hope he gets what he deserves.”

