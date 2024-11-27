TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is accused of shooting at police while barricaded in a bathroom at a Taunton home Wednesday, police said.

At around 9 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hodges Avenue for a wellbeing check, according to the Taunton Police Department.

When officers entered the apartment, a man barricade inside a bathroom shot at them, police said. At least one officer shot back, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, Taunton police said. Several residents, including children, were safely evacuated from the home.

After about an hour, police were able to convince the man to come out of the bathroom and surrender, police said. He was arrested and slated to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.

“Police believe that this was an isolated incident and not a random act of violence. There is no ongoing threat to the community’s safety,” the Taunton Police Department said in a statement.

A portion of the street remained sealed off as of noon.

