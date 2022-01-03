MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly shot at a vehicle following an argument at a McDonald’s in Manchester, New Hampshire on Friday night.

Officers responding to a report that someone had been shot at on Gay Street around 9:10 p.m. learned that the caller had been involved in an argument with someone at the McDonald’s on Brown Avenue, according to police.

The caller reported that when he left the restaurant, the other person followed him and began shooting at him while driving, police said.

Both vehicles reportedly drove to the train tracks near Pine Island Road, where the suspect vehicle got stuck.

When police arrived, authorities say they located the suspect vehicle unoccupied and set up a perimeter to search for the suspect but he was not located.

Through an investigation, police say they identified the suspect as 20-year-old David Casey, of Manchester.

He later came into the police department and was ultimately arrested and charged with two counts of criminal threatening, reckless conduct, and falsifying evidence.

