Man accused of shooting bishop, bride at NH church indicted on attempted murder charges

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man accused of shooting two people — a bishop and a bride — during a wedding ceremony at a church in Pelham, New Hampshire last year was indicted Tuesday on attempted murder charges.

Dale Holloway, 37, faces six indictments out of Hillsborough County Superior Court — South, including two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, one count of second-degree assault, and one count of convicted felon in possession of pistols and revolvers.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the New England Pentecostal Church on Bridge Street just after 10 a.m. learned Holloway had shot Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, in the upper chest and bride Claire McMullen, 60, in the arm with a .38 caliber handgun during her wedding ceremony, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said.

Holloway is also allegedly hit the groom, 60-year-old Mark Castiglione, with his handgun.

Choate suffered serious injuries and was transported to Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

McMullen and Castiglione were taken to local hospitals and later released.

Pelham Police Chief Joseph Roark says some of the approximately 40 guests at the wedding “gang tackled” Holloway and held him down until police arrived.

