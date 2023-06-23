BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of shooting a Boston police officer is due back in court on Friday.

John Lazare, 23, has been ordered held without bail on charges that included assault and battery and armed robbery. He is due back in court for a dangerousness hearing.

Lazare was not physically in the courtroom for his arraignment, where dozens of law enforcement members attended the proceedings at Roxbury District Court. At least 50 members of the Boston Police Department were present to show solidarity with their fellow officer, who was shot twice on Friday, June 9.

Authorities say the suspect was allegedly trying to rob a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint in the area of Cedric Street when the officer saw what was happening and stepped in.

In court, prosecutors say a similar robbery had taken place earlier in the week on Wednesday, and that the officer shot was investigating that incident when he saw Lazare.

Lazare was also allegedly wearing the same clothes as the suspect involved in the aforementioned robbery.

After jumping in, the officer reportedly pursued the suspect into a building where he was ultimately shot twice, but was able to get outside and use his radio to call in the shooting.

At the same time, the suspect allegedly ran up the building’s roof and jumped between rooftops, trying to evade police when he ultimately fell between buildings and landed in an alley where he was arrested and taken into custody.

Guns ditched by the suspect were also found in the same area, according to the prosecution.

