Man accused of shooting bride, bishop at NH wedding petitions for release amid virus concerns

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - The man accused of shooting two people during a wedding ceremony in Pelham, New Hampshire last year was back in court on Tuesday.

Dale Holloway appeared for a bail hearing at which his attorney argued for his release saying he is at risk of contracting coronavirus.

The judge ruled to keep him behind bars saying Holloway is too dangerous to be released based on his criminal history.

Holloway is accused of opening fire inside a church last October, leaving both the bride and bishop shot.

Police said he also struck the groom with the handgun.

Holloway pleaded not guilty to several charges including attempted murder and assault.

