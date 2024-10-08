NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The 47-year-old Framingham man accused of shooting another man during a pro-Israel protest in Newton last month had his GPS monitoring device removed Monday, 7NEWS learned.

The shooting happened on Sept. 12 at the intersection of Washington Street and Harvard Street.

In court and in various statements, prosecutors said Hayes had been standing with a group of demonstrators when a man identified as Caleb Gannon started shouting at the group from across the street.

The Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office said Gannon charged across the street and tackled Hayes after both sides exchanged words. Hayes allegedly shot Gannon during the ensuing scuffle.

Gannon survived his injuries and was expected to be summoned to court to face a possible charge of assault and battery.

Hayes was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and pleaded not guilty.

Hayes was released on bail with a set of conditions, including a requirement that he wear a GPS monitor.

Though his case is ongoing, Hayes is now no longer required to wear the monitor.

