BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of attacking a Boston police officer and shooting himself with the officer’s service weapon pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Elvis Haughton appeared in court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and a weapons charge.

Police said Haughton attacked a detail officer on Cambridge Street, near Mass General Hospital, Tuesday morning. Prosecutors said he was able to grab the officer’s gun and ended up shooting himself in the foot.

Bystanders helped assist the officer during the incident and restrained the suspect.

A judge ordered Haughton to undergo a mental health evaluation. A dangerousness hearing is set for next week.

