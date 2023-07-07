WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A stand-off ended in Worcester Friday night, 13 hours after police said a man shot two of his family members and then shot at police before running back into his home.

The incident happened on Colby Avenue around 8:45 a.m. Police said the 24-year-old man shot a man and a woman he is related to and then opened fire on police with an unlicensed firearm when responding officers tried to arrest him.

Police said the family members who were shot were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. None of the officers were hit, according to police.

Police announced the suspect came out of the house and was taken into custody around 10 p.m. with the help of a K9 unit. He was then taken to the hospital.

“I think it’s important for us to be patient in these cases,” Worcester police said. “We often find that time is on our side.”

Officers stayed behind a SWAT vehicle during the 13-hour stand-off before using a battering ram to gain access to the home.

Police said they were using drones as part of their response. Police also brought in a mental health professional, a negotiator and other relatives in an attempt to coax the man outside. He was

Some residents in the area were evacuated from their homes. One neighbor earlier in the day Friday told 7NEWS he heard sirens around 9 a.m.

The neighbor, Abdul Bilal, said he was concerned.

“I didn’t know what was happening,” Bilal said of his reaction.

“I’ve been living here for two years and I’ve never seen anything like that,” he continued.

