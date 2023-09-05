BOSTON (WHDH) - A 29-year-old man appeared in court Tuesday for allegedly shooting a gun inside a Mattapan nightclub early Monday morning.

Regan Felix, who chose to hide his face at his court appearance Tuesday, was faces firearms charges in connection to the shooting that left two with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

Security video shows people running to escape to the danger, and Felix was arrested during the scuffle. He is being held without bail.

The club’s owner told 7News he’s been in business for 19 years and said this was an isolated incident between two rivals.

Dawn Pearson lives across from Macumbas nightclub, and she said her experience with the club “has been very, very, very loud.”

Police said when they approached a group outside the club, the people took off. Detectives said one dropped a gun, and they found another gun on Felix when they arrested him.

7News obtained the photos investigators took of the confiscated weapons.

Pearson said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu came to talk to people living in the area after the shooting.

“She was talking to residents in the building saying what should they do about the club,” Pearson said. “What should you do? You should shut it down! Cause it’s too loud for real!”

The club’s owner said he’s planning to reopen Friday night for business.

