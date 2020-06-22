WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wareham man allegedly shot another man in the face with a BB gun before fleeing the scene and later resisting arrest late Saturday night.

Officers responding to Swifts Beach Road just before 11 p.m. met with the victim who had suffered non-life-threatening injuries and learned that the suspect, 62-year-old Bryan Ewan, had fled in a dark-colored pickup truck, Wareham police said.

They went to Ewan’s residence on Main Street and reportedly saw a BB gun on the front console of the parked pickup truck.

Officers went to Ewan’s apartment but when they told him he was under arrest, he attempted to shut the door, police said.

Ewan allegedly continued to resist arrest by flailing his arms before being handcuffed.

He was found with a loaded firearm tucked in his waistband, police added.

Ewan faces multiple charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of ammunition without a permit, and resisting arrest.

Police say this was not a random incident.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)