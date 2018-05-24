Man accused of skipping out on bill, stabbing waitress in Chelsea held on high bail

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Lynn man who allegedly skipped out on his bill, stabbed a waitress in Chelsea and fled to another state earlier this month has been ordered held on $100,000 bail.

Gerardo Reyes Menjivar, 36, pleaded not guilty Thursday in Chelsea District Court to charges of armed assault with intent to murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Menjivar was nabbed on May 10 in Beltsville, Maryland, after detectives issued a nationwide alert for his arrest.

Officers responding to a report of a woman stabbed at La Pupusas Del Chino Restaurant about 11 p.m. on May 7 found the victim suffering from stab wounds to her neck and right hand.

The woman told police she chased Menjivar, who didn’t pay his bill, out to his car, where he retrieved a knife and sliced her throat before driving away down Blossom Street.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries from the alleged attack.

A judge ordered Menjivar to wear a GPS monitoring device and to stay away from the victim, witnesses and the restaurant if he posts bail.

He is due back in court in June.

