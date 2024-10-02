FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of slashing dozens of tires in Fall River last month is expected to appear in court Wednesday, police said.

Liduino Tavares was arrested Tuesday for allegedly slashing tires on 62 vehicles in the South End of the city on Sept. 18, according to the Fall River Police Department.

He is slated to appear in court Wednesday morning.

