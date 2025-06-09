BOSTON (WHDH) - The man accused of smashing up a car with a hatchet in Boston last month was ordered held without bail Monday.

Prosecutors say 27-year-old Andrew Oprian was driving down Commonwealth Avenue when another driver tried to pass him. They say Oprian then drove the victim off the road and into a tree before smashing his vehicle with a hatchet.

During a hearing last Thursday, he was seen wiping away tears in court. He is being charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and malicious destruction of property.

