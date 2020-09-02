Man accused of spraying graffiti on at least 11 businesses in New Hampshire

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing criminal charges after authorities say he spray-painted graffiti on at least 11 businesses in the state.

Rodney Maulding Jr., 36, of Nashua, is slated to be arraigned at a later date in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including criminal mischief, according to the Nashua Police Department.

Officers began taking complaints from Nashua businesses about graffiti being sprayed on their property on May 6, 2020, prompting a monthslong investigation, police said.

During the course of the investigation, officers reportedly linked Maulding to at least 11 businesses in the city that had been vandalized with the same markings.

Maulding is said to be responsible for causing damage in excess of $1,500.

He has since been released on bail.

