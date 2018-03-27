Man accused of stabbing 79-year-old at Newton Star Market to undergo mental evaluation

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - A 23-year-old man accused of stabbing a 79-year-old shopper on Monday at a Star Market in Newton has been ordered by a judge to undergo a mental evaluation.

The incident happened at the supermarket on Commonwealth Avenue.

Police said the 79-year-old Newton man was stabbed at least twice with a knife by 23-year-old Matthew Muradov, also of Newton. Police added that the attack was random and unprovoked.

Muradov was allegedly found standing outside the store and was taken into custody. Both Muradov and the victim were shoppers at the store.

Officials transported the victim to the hospital and he is expected to survive, officials said.

At an arraignment on Tuesday, Muradov’s attorney said his client has a history of mental health issues and that he had just been released from hospital care.

