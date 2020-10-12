WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken into custody after he allegedly stabbed another man in Worcester on Sunday.

An officer working detail in the area of 25 Queen Street around 7:30 p.m. observed a fight break out between two men, according to police.

During the altercation, a 30-year-old man was stabbed, police said.

The officer then allegedly saw the other man involved, later identified as Antonio Stokes, holding a knife.

The officer broke up the fight and secured the weapon.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Stokes faces an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge.

