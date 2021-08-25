BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing a rabbi outside a Jewish day school in Brighton earlier this summer will be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court Thursday after a Grand Jury levied nine indictments against him.

Khaled Awad, 24, was indicted for armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife), assault by means of a dangerous weapon (gun), assault and battery for the purpose of intimidation resulting in bodily injury, violating an individual’s Constitutional rights, two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, according to a release issued by Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins

Awad was already arraigned in the Brighton Division of Boston Municipal Court and ordered to be held without bail at Bridgewater State Hospital in connection with the alleged hate crime.

Security camera footage captured Awad approaching the victim, Rabbi Shlomo Noginski on the Jewish day school’s steps as a children’s camp, draw a weapon that appeared to be a gun allegedly demanded Noginski hand over the keys to the school van, Rollins said.

Awad then rejected the keys and tried to get him inside it while putting away the weapon and pulling out a knife.

Noginski told investigators he tried to flee toward a nearby park before Awad stabbed him nine times, according to the release.

Awad was taken into custody in an alleyway after allegedly pulling a gun on officers.

Individuals known to Mr. Awad made statements to investigators indicating that Mr. Awad held a hatred of Jewish individuals, providing the required evidence of a hateful motive to support charges under the Commonwealth’s hate crime statutes.

“Every person deserves to live without fear as their full authentic selves. It is imperative that we denounce hatred and bigotry in any form and respond clearly and firmly when we encounter it,” District Attorney Rollins said. “Hate has no place in Suffolk County. We will hold violent offenders accountable when they harm. This act of violence nearly killed the victim. But it also traumatized the entire Jewish community and deeply impacted the people of Brighton. I want to thank the Boston Police for responding immediately and deescalating a violent and life-threatening situation.”

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)