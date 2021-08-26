BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing a rabbi outside a Jewish day school in Brighton earlier this summer will face a judge Thursday after a grand jury returned nine indictments against him.

Khaled Awad, 24, is slated to be arraigned Thursday on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, aggravated assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (knife), assault by means of a dangerous weapon (gun), assault and battery for the purpose of intimidation resulting in bodily injury, violating an individual’s Constitutional rights, two counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

Awad was already arraigned in the Brighton Division of Boston Municipal Court and ordered to be held without bail at Bridgewater State Hospital in connection with the alleged hate crime.

Security camera footage captured Awad approaching the victim, Rabbi Shlomo Noginski, on the Jewish day school’s steps as a children’s camp, before drawing a weapon that appeared to be a gun, and allegedly demanding Noginski hand over the keys to the school van, Rollins said.

Awad then rejected the keys and tried to get him inside it while putting away the weapon and pulling out a knife.

Noginski told investigators he tried to flee toward a nearby park before Awad stabbed him nine times, according to the release.

Awad was taken into custody in an alleyway after allegedly pulling a gun on officers.

Individuals known to Awad made statements to investigators indicating that the suspect held a hatred of Jewish individuals, providing the required evidence of a hateful motive to support charges under the Commonwealth’s hate crime statutes.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)