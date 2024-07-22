BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing an elderly woman in 2022 was found not guilty on all charges last month, a court official confirmed.

Boston police at his arraignment claimed Ranlee Flores stabbed a 68-year-old woman while she was in her driveway on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Police said Flores attacked the woman, who fought back, hitting him with her fists while kicking and screaming for help.

Police said the woman suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to the chest during the struggle.

Boston police arrested Flores a few days after the incident and he was arraigned on Dec. 16, 2022.

Flores’ case went to trial earlier this year and ended on June 13.

Flores was tried on two counts in the case and a jury found him not guilty on both counts.

