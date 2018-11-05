Man accused of stabbing estranged wife, carpenter to death at mobile home

HOUSTON (WHDH) - A Houston man is facing capital murder charges after authorities say he fatally stabbed his estranged wife and a carpenter who was working at her home on Sunday afternoon.

Deputies responding to a reported double stabbing at a mobile home on Berrywood Bend Lane around 3 p.m. arrested 34-year-old Brian Bullock, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Michelle Bullock, 29, and Mark Keil, 56, were found dead outside the trailer. They were both stabbed multiple times, authorities said.

Keil was installing cabinets in Michelle Bullock’s trailer at the time of the grisly attack, KPRC reported.

In a tweet, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called the incident a “tragic case of domestic violence.”

Brian Bullock is slated to be arraigned Tuesday. He is being held without bail.

Update from Berrywood Bend Lane: two deceased adult victims at the scene, one female and one male. Brian Bullock (34 yrs w/m) arrested & charged with Capital Murder. Bullock & deceased female were estranged. A tragic case of domestic violence. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 4, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)