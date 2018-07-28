DAVIE, Fla. (WHDH) – Police have arrested a man who they said was caught on camera stabbing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in the head with a screwdriver in a Davie parking lot.

According to Davie Police, Christopher Lowery was surprising his girlfriend, Megan Berger, on her birthday with a party at Painting With a Twist, Saturday.

As the couple walked up to the venue, police said, 34-year-old Richard Madruga, Berger’s ex-boyfriend, pulled up in a truck and got out of the vehicle.

“This is a very strange situation, kind of like a lovers’ triangle,” said Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone.

Madruga drove up to the scene along the 5800 block of South University Drive in a rampage, nearly hitting several people.

Lowery told police Madruga was armed with a gun, which he dropped after Lowery pushed him back into the truck and slammed the door.

Investigators said that’s when Madruga armed himself with two screwdrivers and began to stab Lowery in a fight.

“The victim received some scrapes and stab wounds,” Leone said, ” and had to have staples to close a wound in his head.”

Despite being exs, police said Madruga and Berger still live together and have at least one child.

During the struggle, a woman walked to the truck to take a little girl out. Police said the child belongs to the woman and Madruga.

After the fight was broken up, Madruga fled the scene, and Lowery was treated at the emergency room.

Police eventually arrested Madruga, charging him with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He has been released on a $15,000 bond.

