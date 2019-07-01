BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who Boston police say randomly stabbed a female jogger in the head on the Charles River Esplanade last Friday is set to face a judge on Monday.

Luis Olivo is scheduled to appear in Boston Municipal Court on charges including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, aggravated assault and battery, assault and battery, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.

Olivo, who has past addresses in Boston and Everett, is accused of tackling a 23-year-old Allston woman to the ground on a footbridge that runs parallel to the intersection of Dartmouth Street and Storrow Drive and stabbing her with scissors, according to a state police spokesman.

The woman was taken to Massachusetts General Hosptial to be treated for a non-life-threatening laceration to her head.

The 37-year-old man was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit and struggle, during which a trooper discharged a stun gun to subdue him, state police said.

A worker at Buttermilk and Bourbon on Commonwealth Avenue says Olivo ditched the scissors police believe he used in the attack on an outdoor patio as the trooper gave chase.

Olivo was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail pending his Monday arraignment.

