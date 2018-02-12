Man accused of stabbing parents at Millis restaurant to face charges

WRENTHAM, MA (WHDH) - A son is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly stabbed his parents at a family birthday party at a Millis restaurant Saturday night.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said the attack led them to 24-year-old Benjamin Walsh’s apartment in Needham, where officials found his 20-year-old girlfriend dead.

“I was just shocked. I felt sorry for her. She’s so young. She’s 20 years old. It’s a tragedy,” said Molly Cleveland, a neighbor of Walsh’s.

Millis police initially responded to Primavera Restaurant Saturday night, where a family member said they were there to celebrate a 70th birthday when Walsh allegedly stabbed his mother and father.

“A number of family members were able to subdue him, tie him up after the initial stabbing,” said Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Police said Walsh’s mother suffered stab wounds to the abdomen and his father, who tried to intervene, suffered lacerations to his right hand. Witnesses told police that Walsh made his way through the restaurant’s function room holding a large knife and screaming profanities.

Restaurant owner Jerry Gaita handed officers an object wrapped in white linens and said “this was on the ground inside, it’s the knife,” according to court documents.

Court documents also said Walsh was “heavily resisting” when officers tried to escort him into a police cruiser. Walsh also repeatedly yelled “I’m going to kill you all,” according to police.

Soon after, police conducted a welfare check at Walsh’s multi-family home in Needham ,where he and his girlfriend reportedly lived together.

The D.A.’s office said they believe Walsh killed the 20-year-old and are expecting to file charges for that crime. A murder warrant has been issued.

“We’re investigating this as a homicide, so that’s clearly a potential charge that we anticipate,” said Morrissey.

Walsh is scheduled to be arraigned Monday from a hospital for the alleged stabbings of his parents. He is charged with assault to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest, among other things.

The D.A.’s office added that he could appear in court again Tuesday, facing homicide charges.

