Man accused of stabbing parents in Millis to appear in court

MILLIS, MA (WHDH) - A son is charged with stabbing his parents at a family birthday party at a Millis restaurant Saturday night.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said this attack led them to the suspect, Benjamin Walsh’s, apartment in Needham. There, officials found Walsh’s 20-year-old girlfriend dead, the D.A. added.

“I was just shocked. I felt sorry for her. She’s so young. She’s 20 years old. It’s a tragedy,” said Molly Cleveland, a neighbor of Walsh’s.

Millis police initially responded to Primavera Restaurant Saturday night where a family member said they were there to celebrate her 70th birthday when Walsh allegedly stabbed his mother and father.

“A number of family members were able to subdue him, tie him up after the initial stabbing,” said Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Soon after, police conducted a welfare check at Walsh’s multi-family home in Needham where he and his girlfriend reportedly lived together.

The D.A.’s office said they believe Walsh killed the 20-year-old and are expecting to file charges for that crime.

“We’re investigating this as a homicide, so that’s clearly a potential charge that we anticipate,” said Morrissey.

Walsh is scheduled to appear in court Monday for the alleged stabbings of his parents.

The D.A.’s office added that he could appear in court again Tuesday, facing homicide charges.

