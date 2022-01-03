FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing a pregnant woman in Hopkinton is set to face a judge Monday.

Harry David Martinez, 40, of Framingham, is slated to be arraigned in Framingham District Court on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery on a pregnant person, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Hopkinton police.

Officers responding to two 911 calls regarding a stabbing that happened inside a barbershop on Main Street around 5 p.m. Friday found a pregnant woman suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

First responders administered aid to the woman, who was transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center for further treatment.

Martinez surrendered to officers without incident, police said.

He was taken to MetroWest Medical Center after suffering from cuts in the attack, police added.

A preliminary investigation reportedly revealed that Martinez and the woman both work at the business.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story

