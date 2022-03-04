PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland man who prosecutors say shot and repeatedly stabbed his estranged wife before leaving her bloodied body on the side of the highway in Marshfield has been convicted in her murder.

Allen Warner, now 51, was found guilty on one count each of kidnapping, possession of a rifle, possession of a loaded firearm, possession of ammunition, theft of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage after a seven day trial in Plymouth Superior Court, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on September 24, 2018, Marshfield Police received two calls reporting that a motor vehicle was off the road and a carjacking or domestic violence incident was occurring in the vicinity of 758 Main Street, Route 3A.

The third call, a 911 call, to Marshfield Police was made by the victim, Shana Warner who said that her ex-husband had jumped in the car and she was very hurt.

Police responded to the area and found her suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was transported to South Shore Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 6:43 pm.

Police immediately launched a massive manhunt and ordered residents to shelter in place.

Warner was arrested in Whitman after more than 12 hours on the run after he ran over some flower pots in a stolen flatbed pickup truck at a local Dunkin and took off.

Warner will be sentenced in connection with these crimes on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)