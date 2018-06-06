Man accused of stabbing son to death in Boston nabbed in New York

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing his 35-year-old son to death in Boston last year was captured Wednesday in New York, officials said.

Desmond Tahatdil, 56, was arrested in Brooklyn exactly one year after the Suffolk County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging him with first-degree murder in connection with the March 7 2017 stabbing death of his son, Brendan Tahatdil, in Dorchester, Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley and Boston Police Commissioner William B. Evans announced in a joint statement.

Tahatdil was apprehended in Brooklyn on an arrest warrant out of Suffolk Superior Court.

“Fatal family violence like this can be devastating to the loved ones left behind,” Conley said in a statement. “Our hearts are with them today. Prosecutors and victim advocates are committed to supporting them as the case transitions from the search to the courtroom.”

Evans said he “can’t say enough about the dedication and great work of my officers and the officers in the U.S. Marshals.”

“This lengthy investigation spanned from Boston to four different states and three different countries,” Evans said. “It is a great example of how the partnership between the Boston Police and the U.S. Marshal service allows these crucial arrests to be made almost a year and a half after the incident at a location three states away. The efforts, determination, and collaboration of these officers are the reason this dangerous individual is in custody.”

Tahatdil will be charged in Kings County, New York, as a fugitive from justice; if he waives extradition proceedings then he could be back in Boston by next week.

