BOSTON (WHDH) - An Indian national has been arrested and charged with allegedly stabbing two teenagers with a metal fork while on board a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany, according to the Department of Justice.

Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, 28, is charged with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. Usiripalli was arrested on Saturday.

According to The Justice Department, Usiripalli stabbed a 17-year-old passenger in the shoulder with a metal fork. He then allegedly stabbed a second 17-year-old passenger in the back of the head with the same fork. That teen suffered a laceration to his head.

One of the teenagers reported he was sleeping and woke up to see Usiripalli standing over him before he began stabbing the two victims, who were seated in the same row.

When flight crew members tried to subdue Usiripalli, the Justice Department said he raised his hand, formed a gun with his fingers, put it in his mouth and pulled an imaginary trigger.

Usiripalli then slapped a female passenger and tried to slap a flight crew member, according to the Justice Department.

The flight was diverted to Boston Logan International Airport, where Usiripalli was taken into custody upon landing.

The Justice Department said Usiripalli was previously admitted to the United States on a student visa. Most recently, he was enrolled in a master’s program in biblical studies. He currently does not have lawful status in the United States.

The Justice Department says the charge of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while traveling on an aircraft in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States has a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

Usiripalli is expected to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)