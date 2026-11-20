FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was arrested after police said he stabbed a tow truck driver and stole their truck during a repossession in Framingham on Thursday night.

Jairo Elejalde, 25, appeared in court on Friday on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and armed carjacking.

Prosecutors said a driver was repossessing a vehicle belonging to Elejalde’s mother when Elejalde first approached him. They said Elejalde stabbed the driver, then stole his truck.

“He stated that that woman’s son, who officers later identified as Jairo Elejalde, the defendant before you, had approached him from behind and stabbed him multiple times in the back, and then had taken his cell phone, preventing him from calling police for help,” the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors said the driver was able to make it to a Walgreens drugstore on School Street, where employees called 911. Meanwhile, Elejalde allegedly drove off in the tow truck toward Natick.

“Officers followed up on the tow truck, which was equipped with GPS tracking, which led to an address in Natick. While officers were responding to that they received a separate 911 call reporting the suspect at a second location,” the prosecutor explained. “Officers located the defendant in Natick. Located two knives in his possesion, and the defendant stated to the Natick Police Department that one of those knives was used to stab the victim.”

The owner of the towing company says the driver is doing okay, and has been released from the hospital.

“It’s a terrible situation, it’s a difficult job, and, you know, it’s very unfortunate,” said Marcus Moran, the Owner of the Jmac Distribution.

Elejalde is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing Tuesday.

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