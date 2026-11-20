FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing criminal chrages after police say he stabbed a tow truck driver and stole their truck during a repossession in Framingham on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a reported carjacking near Walgreens spoke with the victim, who said

The suspect, whose name was not released, is facing charges including armed assault and battery and armed carjacking,

The truck was later located in Natick.

The driver has been released from the hospital.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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