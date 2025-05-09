WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 38-year-old man is accused of stabbing another man in the head and neck Thursday night in West Bridgewater, police said.

At around 11 p.m., officers responded to a home on Spring Street for reports of a man severely bleeding from the neck, according to the West Bridgewater Police Department.

Officers found a 36-year-old East Bridgewater man holding a towel to his bleeding neck, and he was taken to Boston Medical Center – South in Brockton, police said. His condition was unknown.

Mario Raul Babbs, 38, of Brockton, was arrested in a nearby wooded area and charged with attempted murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery, officials said.

Police determined that several people were inside the home when a fight broke out. Babbs is accused of forcibly entering a bedroom and stabbing the 36-year-old man several times in the head and neck, police said.

Babbs was expected to be arraigned Friday.

