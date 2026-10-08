PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - A man charged with stabbing a woman and her 2-year-old daughter in broad daylight in Providence, Rhode Island Wednesday was arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Nelson Blanco, 46, is charged with Assault with Intent to Commit Murder involving an adult female victim, Assault with Intent to Commit Murder involving a 2-year-old child, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Breaking and Entering into a Dwelling Occupied by a Person Over 60, Possession of a Knife During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and Possession of a Knife with a Blade Longer Than 3 Inches.

Police responded to the stabbing Wednesday in the area of Broad Street and Public Street.

“When they crossed the street, the baby was in the stroller, and that’s when he started insulting the mother and immediately took out the knife and started stabbing the child,” said Providence Police Chief Col. Oscar Perez Jr.

Following the attack, Blanco, who is homeless, ran down the street and into a basement, where a witness to the stabbing followed to try and stop him, police said.

The brief standoff with police that followed was captured on video by neighbors. Monique Estrella said she was walking out of a nearby home to her car during the tense scene.

“So I come outside and all I see is cops jumping everywhere, guns pointed at me. And I was like, ‘It wasn’t me!’ I was screaming and swearing,” Estrella said. “I hide in my car, and then I didn’t feel safe in my car. I say I’m going back home and I went back home.”

Blanco was arrested shortly after the standoff, and police said he still had blood on his hand.

Perez said Blanco admitted to the attack, but no motive has been revealed.

The woman and her daughter were both taken to the hospital. The mother has since been released, and her daughter remains in critical condition.

Perez said Blanco has a criminal history, including a pending larceny charge from 2024.

The random nature of the attack and the violence against a child has left many residents on edge.

“I have kids. My daughter goes to school, walks to school every day, and people say it’s not safe over here and stuff. It happens everywhere,” Estrella said.

“It’s something that is horrific, it’s unimaginable, and it’s unfortunate. We have some great people in this city, and I’ve always said THAT it’s only ten percent of the criminal element that give this city a bad (reputation),” Perez said.

Blanco was granted a high bond on the charges related to the stabbing, but prosecutors say he could be held indefinitely because of his other pending criminal charge.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)