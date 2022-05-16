WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of stabbing a Worcester bus driver in the face last week was held without bail after appearing in Court Monday.

Dashaun Stokes-SIms, 28, pleaded not guilty to several charges including assault with intent to murder. He will be back in court Friday for a dangerousness hearing.

Prosecutors say Stokes-Sims stabbed a Worcester Regional Transit Authority bus driver several times last week, and the driver said he needed more than 100 stitches in his face and hand.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)